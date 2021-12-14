CENTRAL CITY — Jimmy Dale Dukes, 77, of Central City, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 p.m. at his home. Jimmy was born August 5, 1944, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Co., and had served as President of the UMWA local at Gibraltar Coal Company. He was a member of Cleaton Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ginny Bell Dukes; granddaughter, Brittany Michele Dukes; brothers, George Y. Dukes, Lewis Buel Dukes, Bill J. Dukes, Connis “Whitey” Dukes, Robert Dukes, Othel Dukes, Bennie Dukes, Jackie Dukes, and Alvin Lloyd Dukes; and sisters, Margie Erwin, Dorothy Hawkins, and Isabell Camplin.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Delores Parker Dukes; daughters, Jenny Beth Dukes (Tim) Huff, Bonnie Dukes, and Stephanie (David) James; grandchildren, Christian Dukes, Braden Riley, and Sydney James; great-grandchild, Salem Rayne Dukes; and his dog, Shmrook.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in Rochester Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
