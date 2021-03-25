GREENVILLE — Jimmy Dale Jernigan of Greenville, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro after a sudden illness. He was born in Muhlenberg County on Sept. 9, 1952, the son of Gene Jernigan and Mary Catherine Rodgers Jernigan.
He was a UMWA coal miner working for Peabody Coal Mines for 38 years before his retirement.
Jimmy was of the Baptist faith, and he loved his mules and wagons. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. Jimmy and Judy have enjoyed driving many miles with their mules and wagon and made lifelong friends along the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Donnie Watkins.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Chandler Jernigan of Greenville; two daughters, Denise Jernigan of Greenville; Jill Jernigan (Steve) of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Halie (Donald) Alford, Kristin Peters (Levi), Keelee Cain (Josh), Courtnee Crick (Levi), Brance Cain (Tamara), Sidney Peters (Jacob) and Christopher Cundiff; five great-grandchildren, Lacie, Kaydence, Rhett, Koleson and Timber; two brothers, Roger Jernigan of Greenville and George Jernigan of Ashland City, Tennessee; one sister, JoAnn Sweeney of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville with the Rev. Ricky Peterson and the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Family Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
All family and friends attending either visitation or service will be required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing.
Commented