HENDERSON — Jimmy Dale Watson, 43, of Henderson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville.
He was born in Henderson on Dec. 19, 1976, to Jimmy Dean Watson and Mary Hays. He was a painter at Pittsburgh Tank and Tower and an avid gamer. He enjoyed fishing, loved children and helping his neighbors. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, John Hays.
He is survived by his wife, Samantha Watson; parents Jimmy Watson and Mary Hays, both of Henderson; children Maegan Saalwaechter of Owensboro, Izak Loveless of Henderson, Jessica Loveless of Henderson and Audrey Kugler of Henderson; siblings Shane Holmes, Josh Watson and Heather Byrne, all of Henderson; grandchildren Ryleigh, Ryan and Rhett, all of Owensboro; nieces and nephews Korbyn Watson, Nya Watson, Julianne Holmes, Daylon Holmes and Gavin Holmes; and his cat, Fluffy.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel with Bro. Bill Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Watson, Shane Holmes, Brent Durbin, Nolan Hoggard, Corey Gish and Jace Render.
