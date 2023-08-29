Jimmy Dewayne “J.J.” Johnson, 68, went home to be with his Lord Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Gail Mayhugh Johnson for 47 years, and they made their home and raised a loving family in Bremen. J.J. was born Jan. 8, 1955, to Jimmy Dale and Emma Jean Edwards Johnson of Bremen. He graduated from Bremen High School in 1973. J.J. worked as a coal miner and a car sales manager.
He served many youth as a Tae Kwon Do Master Instructor in Muhlenberg County. J.J. attained the rank of seventh degree black belt, first as a student, then as a teacher for the past 50 years. He was committed to sharing the message of honor, discipline, and respect. Serving others was his devotion. Jim was known to knock on a door and volunteer to mow a yard. He loved landscaping and had beautiful flowerbeds which kept arrangements on many counters. Many yards were perfectly manicured thanks to J.J.’s generosity.
J.J. was devoted to God and his church. He was a member and trustee of Green River Chapel General Baptist Church in Central City. He also served God and others through the Gideons. He had a contagious laugh and loved to tease. His favorite past times included watching movies, family trips to the beach, spending time with his grandchildren, and working in his yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Dale and Emma Jean Edwards Johnson of Bremen; paternal grandparents, Att and Gertie Rager Johnson of Weir; and maternal grandparents, James Marion “Ted” and Eva Jean Oglesby Edwards of Morehead.
Survivors include his wife, Gail; three children, Leah (Shane) Kirkpatrick of Central City, Jarrod (Ashleigh) Johnson of Greenville, and Jenna (Chris) McGee of Central City; grandchildren, Landry Johnson and Jack Johnson of Greenville; sister, Shellie Johnson Stewart of Bremen; and nephew, Logan (Rhonda) Stewart of Georgetown.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation was 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gideons to help further his mission.
HONOR. DISCIPLINE. RESPECT.
