Jimmy Dewayne “JJ” Johnson, 68, went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 25, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Gail Mayhugh Johnson for 47 years, and they made their home and raised a loving family in Bremen, Kentucky.
JJ was born on Jan. 8, 1955, to Jimmy Dale and Emma Jean Edwards Johnson of Bremen. He graduated from Bremen High School in 1973. JJ worked as a coal miner and a car sales manager.
He served many youth as the Tae Kwon Do Master Instructor of Muhlenberg County. JJ attained the rank of seventh degree black belt, first as a student then a teacher for the past fifty years. He was committed to sharing the message of Honor. Discipline. Respect.
Serving others was his devotion. Jim was known to knock on a door and volunteer to mow a yard. He loved landscaping and had beautiful flowerbeds which kept arrangements on many counters. Many yards were perfectly manicured thanks to JJ’s generosity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Dale and Emma Jean Edwards Johnson, of Bremen. Paternal grandparents were Att and Gertie Rager Johnson of Weir. Maternal grandparents, James Marion “Ted” and Eva Jean Oglesby Edwards, resided in Morehead.
Survivors include his wife Gail and three children: Leah (Shane) Kirkpatrick of Central City, Jarrod (Ashleigh) Johnson of Greenville and Jenna (Chris) McGee of Central City. Precious grandchildren are Landry Johnson and Jack Johnson of Greenville. One sister, Shellie Johnson Stewart, also resides in Bremen. His nephew, Logan (Rhonda) Stewart, lives in Georgetown, Kentucky.
JJ was devoted to God and his church. He was a member and trustee of Green River Chapel General Baptist Church in Central City. He also served God and others through the Gideons.
JJ had a contagious laugh and loved to tease. His favorite past times included watching movies, family trips to the beach, spending time with his grandchildren and working in his yard.
Visitation hours are from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at Tucker Funeral Home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gideons to help further his mission.
HONOR. DISCIPLINE. RESPECT.
