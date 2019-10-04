BEAVER DAM -- Jimmy Gene Dixon, 55, of Beaver Dam, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was born April 13, 1964, in Oneida, Tennessee. Jimmy was employed by Perdue Farms. He enjoyed playing and watching sports and anytime he spent with his grandchildren. Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Judy Hardwick Dixon.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Patricia Dixon of Beaver Dam; father James Dixon of Beaver Dam; four children, Kye (Alexis) Dixon, Aaron Dixon and Shannon Probus, all of Beaver Dam, and Josh (Pam) Probus of Rosine; seven grandchildren, Ryder, Emory, Grayson, Katelyn, Shelby, Josh and Paige; three siblings, Jerry (Tina) Dixon, Victoria Cannon and Patricia House, all of Beaver Dam; and five nephews and nieces, Christopher Dixon, Trevor Dixon, Travis Cannon, Ryan Daugherty, and Kayla House.
Services will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Rev. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Jimmy's family from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Jimmy Gene Dixon by visiting his memorial page at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
