Browder — Jimmy Glen Wood, 70, of Browder died Jan. 28, 2023, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 9, 1952, in Muhlenberg County. He loved fishing, and tinkering with lawnmowers, he was affectionately known as “The Lawnmower Man.” He loved his grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn Wood; parents Donald and Anna Wood; brothers Ebbie Wood and Roger Wood; and great-grandchildren Brantley Roberts and Joshua Burge.
Survivors include his daughter Kim (Clif) Whitmer; grandchildren Emily Whitmer and Maegan (Colby) Burge; and great-grandchildren Ava Roberts, Grayson Burge, Carter Burge and Camdyn Burge.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
