LEWISPORT — Jimmy “J.J.” Jones, 88, of Lewisport, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at Heartland Villa in Lewisport. He was born in Central City May 28, 1935, to the late Altha and Marjory Noffsinger Jones. J.J. was a member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and was owner/operator of JJ’s Pizza in Lewisport for many years. He was a former City Council Member for the City of Lewisport and served in the Army Reserve. J.J. loved his church, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his work.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Jones, and siblings, Gaylen Jones, Lindel Jones, Ronnie Jones, Diane Littell, Katherine Wright, and Shirley Brant.
J.J. is survived by his two children, Joann (Bob) Shyver and Jack Jones; grandchildren, Jessica (Ash) Wenmoth, Robert J. Shyver, and Amanda Jones; several great-grandchildren; brother, David (Carol) Jones; along with several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
