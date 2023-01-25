Jimmy K. Hatcher, 67, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1955, the seventh child to the late James P. and Elizabeth Willoughby Hatcher. Jimmy enjoyed building mopeds and bicycles and drawing model cars, boats, and birdhouses and was a very big collector of things.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl J. Hatcher, Elza Clay Hatcher, and Wendell Gray Hatcher Sr., and one sister, Martha “Peggy” Fae Wilson.
He is survived by a brother, Billy Ray Hatcher (Joanna); sisters, Laura Mae McPherson and Sherril Gay Coleman (Randy); and lots and lots of nieces and nephews.
The service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Rosehill Cemetery, Owensboro.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www davisfuneralhome.com.
