MADISONVILLE — Jimmy Leon Scott, 69, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Born June 17, 1950, in Beaver Dam to the late Riley and Mary Louise Scott, Jimmy grew up in Ohio County and became a jack-of-all-trades, but he especially enjoyed working on cars. He was a friendly person who never met a stranger. Jimmy loved his family and his dog, Patches.
Mr. Scott also was preceded in death by his wife of 23 years, Karen Keown Scott, in 2015; and his brother, Wendell Scott.
He is survived by his sons, David and Thomas LaRoche; and daughter Dana LaRoche, all of Madisonville; his grandchildren, David and Catherine LaRoche; sister Beulah Ferguson; brother Elwood Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Tuesday in the Chapel of Peace at Rosehill Cemetery. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Jimmy Scott, c/o Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, 900 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jimmy Scott may be left at www.glenncares.com.
