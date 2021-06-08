Jimmy Paul Jones, 42, of Greenville, died on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was a cook for Jan’s Burger Basket in Central City.
Service: Wednesday at 1p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery, Elkton.
He is survived his wife of 19 years Angel Denise Reeves Jones of Greenville; three children, Jacqueline Jones of Graham, Christian Jones of Greenville, Alexxis Jones of Greenville; one brother, Danny Jones of Dawson Springs; four sisters, Missy O’Reilly of Dawson Springs, Joy Jones of Madisonville, Debra Jones of Greenville, Wanda Jones of Greenville.
Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday, Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Expressions of sympathy: Burial Fund for Jimmy Jones in care of Gary’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 406, Greenville, KY 42345. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
