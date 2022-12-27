BEECHMONT — Jimmy Wayne Pogue, 79, of Beechmont, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at 2:25 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Pogue was born May 3, 1943, in Beech Creek, KY. He graduated from Hughes-Kirk High School in 1962 and Madisonville Community College Nursing Program in 1967. Jimmy worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 40 years and provided excellent loving care to his patients.
He is survived by his spouse, Mark Converso; sister, Marilyn Anderson; and his pets Tifah, Bitsy, and Grinner.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, with Mark Earle officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Muhlenberg County Humane Society or Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
