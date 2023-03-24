CALHOUN — Jimmy Ray Belk, 84, of Calhoun, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. He retired from GE in Madisonville as a tool and dye maker in 1999.
One of the greatest highlights of Jimmy’s life was being baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Dec. of 1974. He very much appreciated learning from the Bible what the ransom of Jesus Christ’s death meant for his past, present, and future. This transformed his life and the life of his family.
Jimmy loved fishing, basketball, playing his guitar and harmonica, and singing country music.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Mary Ruth Troutman Belk of Calhoun; two children, Karen and Greg, both of Calhoun; two grandchildren, Mollie and Kyle; brother, Gerald Belk; and sisters, Barbara Holcomb and Debbie Bragg.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Calhoun Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 1030 Highway 136 East, Calhoun, officiated by Eric Hayman of Owensboro.
