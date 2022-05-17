GREENVILLE — Jimmy Ray Woodruff, 86, of Greenville, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at his residence. He was born in the Cherry Hill Community February 10, 1936, the son of Robert Rowan Woodruff and Maggie Ann Winters Woodruff. He worked as an inspector for the Kentucky Department of Transportation and retired in 1991 after 32 years. He was a member of New Paradise Baptist Church and he loved going to the flea market and growing the best tomatoes in Muhlenberg County. He also loved his Yorkies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Neal Woodruff; and his nephews, Stephen Woodruff and Michael Sullivan.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Opal Harper Woodruff of Greenville; son, James (Jennie) Woodruff of Greenville; daughter, Kim (Tony) Amos of Pleasant View, Tennessee; three grandsons, Dustin James Ray Amos, Brandon Thomas Amos, and Jordan Taylor Fulkerson; brother, Mike (Sharon) Woodruff of Yorktown, Indiana; sister, Pat (Ozzie) Sullivan of Luzerne; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville, conducted by Rev. Tim Adcock, assisted by Rev. Roger Heltsley. Burial will be private at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Friends may call after 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
