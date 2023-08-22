HENDERSON — Jimmy Ray, 76, of Henderson, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at his home in Henderson. Jimmy was born June 6, 1947, in Dorton to the late Perry and Myrtle Simpkins Ray. Jimmy graduated with a bachelor’s of business administration from the University of Tampa. After a lengthy career in human resources, Jimmy retired from Daramic, Inc. as the head of their worldwide human resources department while also serving as a contract consultant to some of the highest tier automotive manufacturers within the United States. In retirement, Jimmy held numerous positions at the local Wal-Mart and was always a social butterfly.
Jimmy Ray was a passionate drag racer for 47 years and even won his first national event in 1965. He also loved basketball, horseshoe pitching, golfing, fishing, farming, getting lost with the dog on long walks in the woods, and coaching youth baseball and soccer for many years. Jimmy loved his wife dearly as well as being called “Dad” or “Pops” with his biggest love being called “Grandpa.”
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his son, James Keith Ray.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Judy Ray; sons, Jeffrey Ray (Michelle) and Kevin Ray (Amanda); and two grandchildren, Tabitha Ray and Isla Ray.
There will be no service.
James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
