Jimmy Tyrone Bush, Sr., age 80, passed away Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at the Rolling Hills Health Care Center in New Albany, Indiana.
The son of James Bush and Salley Mae Dabney, Jimmy was born Sat. March 22, 1941 in Hopkinsville. Jimmy accepted Christ at a young age and later graduated from Attucks High School in Hopkinsville. He then went on to graduate from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Wheeling, Illinois before studying under the Adams Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
Jimmy met his wife Doretta Farrow in Hopkinsville, where the couple were married in 1961. Jimmy and Doretta later moved to Owensboro where Jimmy found his career with Young’s Funeral Home.
Jimmy was a devoted trustee, a Sunday School teacher and he drove the van for the Center Street Baptist Church in Owensboro. Jimmy will be remembered as a true pillar of the Owensboro community. He was a past member of Mt. Pisgah Lodge #20 F.&.A.M Past Master, however; he is best known as the voice of “The Best Basketball in the Tri-state Area,” the Owensboro Dust Bowl.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy is also preceded in death by his grandson, Bobby Lee Newton III. Jimmy leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Doretta Farrow Bush of Owensboro, his four children, Jimmy Tyrone Bush, Jr. of Owensboro, Shawna Bush-Murphy, Cheron (Kim) Clay and Cheryl Bush, all of Louisville, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Zion Baptist Church in Owensboro. A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Rev. Larry Lewis will be officiating with arrangements by Adams & Sons Mortuary.
