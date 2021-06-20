Jo Ann Everly, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home. Jo Ann was born in Owensboro, a daughter of the late Bernard Lee Everly Sr. and Isabelle Gaddis Everly. She was a very proud and loyal 1967 graduate of Owensboro High School. Jo Ann was the unofficial memory bank of the OHS Class of 1967, with a remarkable ability to recall all of her classmates, who married who, who had been ill and who had passed away. Her career included her work at what was then Pinkerton Tobacco Co., Whitehall Furniture and Field Packing Co. Jo Ann was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Everly; her sisters, Dorothy Holt and Mary Sue Newton; and nephews Matt Bolin and Ronnie Clark.
Those left to honor her memory are her sister, Margaret Bolin and her husband, Jimmy, of Owensboro; and nine nieces and nephews.
The service, officiated by the Rev. Wallace Renner and the Rev. Tim McGuire, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the memorial fund of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jo Ann Everly may be placed at www.glenncares.com.
