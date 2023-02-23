Jo Ann Hazelwood, 88, of Utica, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She was born Apr. 1, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Dewey and Carrie Lee Roberts. Jo Ann was proud of her work as a toll booth operator for the state of Kentucky where she retired. She was a great cook, loved U.K. basketball, and was a pool shark in years past. Jo Ann was also a former member of the Eagles Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Glynn Hazelwood, and great-grandson, Evan Tyler King.
Jo Ann is survived by her son, Dennis Hazelwood; granddaughter, Beth (Mark) King; great-grandchildren, Adam King and Haley King; and great-great-grandchildren, Piper King and Emma King.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
