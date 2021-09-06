Jo Ann Hinton, 89, passed away on Saturday, September 4th. Jo Ann was born in Owensboro on February 4, 1932, to Samuel Hall and Laura Pheifer. In July of 1948, she married Wallace Hinton and they had five children. She worked in the Daviess County School District for several years, both as a bus driver and in the school cafeteria. Jo Ann would later go on to work at the Pinkerton Tobacco Company until her retirement.
She had many passions in life. Among them was a love for horses and Western culture. For several years, she trained horses and took part in horse shows. She enjoyed western art and even did some paintings of her own. She loved Christmas and decorating her house and lawn for the season. Perhaps her biggest passion was her yard. She loved planting flowers and took great pride in her yard. She was featured several times in the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wallace Hinton; brothers, Donald Hall and Sammy Hall; brother-in-law, Bobby Roberts; son-in-law, Gene Johnson; and grandson, Darrell Smeathers.
She is survived by her children, daughter, Judy Johnson, of Owensboro, daughter, Brenda Fulkerson and husband, Les, of Owensboro, son, Wallace Hinton Jr. and wife, Kathy of Waco, Texas, daughter, Sandy Funk and husband, Gary, of Owensboro, and daughter, Connie Jackson and husband Harry, of Palm Bay, Florida, sisters, Shirley Roberts and Dana Baxter and brother, Steven Hall. She had 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
