BEECH GROVE — Jo Ann Payne Hayden, 85, of Beech Grove, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 4, 2023. Jo Ann Payne was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Bernard Aloysius and Elizabeth Jane McCarty Payne. She was a homemaker and member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, enjoyed her grand and great-grandchildren, reading, watching the Kentucky Derby, and caring for houseplants and flowers. She was a member of the Catholic Alter Society, Alumni of Mt. Saint Joseph, member of the McLean County Homemakers Association, and had a lifelong devotion to reciting the Holy Rosary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alan Hayden, March 2, 2000; a brother; a sister; a son-in-law; and a great-granddaughter.
Survivors include three daughters, Sarah Hayden Thomas and husband, Mike Parker, of St. Amant, Louisiana, Harriette Hayden Ellis of Beech Grove, and Marie Caraway (Scott) of Calhoun; two sons, Mark Hayden (Paula) and Matt Hayden (Patricia), both of Beech Grove; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, with Father Begin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in St. Benedict Catholic Church Cemetery in Beech Grove. Friends may visit with Jo Ann’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Jo Ann’s family.
The family of Jo Ann Hayden requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Benedict Catholic Cemetery, 180 Highway 136 West, Calhoun, KY 42327.
