HARDINSBURG — Jo Ann Sterett, 68, of Garfield, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at her residence. She was a member of Custer United Methodist Church and a retired special education instructional assistant with the Breckinridge County Board of Education.
Survivors: sons, Jason Sterett and Scott Sterett; brothers, Steve Adkins, David Adkins, Danny Adkins, Darrell Adkins, and Don Adkins; and sisters, Judy Triplett, Betty Heavrin, and Debbie Metcalfe.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery near Custer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Custer United Methodist Church.
