NEWBURGH, Ind. — Jo Ann (Tyler) Eisele, 85, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Golden Living Woodlands, Newburgh, Indiana.
Jo Ann was born October 11, 1936, in Masonville, Daviess County to Burton Lee Tyler and Marie (Meredith) Tyler Dever. She attended Sutherland Grade School and Daviess County High School for three years before graduating from Patoka Community High School in Patoka, Illinois in 1954. Jo Ann was baptized at Sugar Grove Baptist Church in Masonville and later attended Mill Road Baptist Church in Evansville, Indiana.
Jo Ann worked for Western Union Chicago, where she met her husband, David, and they lived in Evanston, Illinois and Decatur, Illinois. Once David was drafted, they moved to Oceanside, California where he served in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton. After his Honorable Discharge, they moved to Evansville, Indiana. Jo Ann earned her Activity Director’s Certification from Indiana University in 1976. She was the play therapist “Play Lady” for the pediatric unit at Deaconess Hospital as well as the activity director for the patient-centered care unit and the occupational therapy unit before retiring in 2002.
Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Burton Tyler and Marie Tyler Dever; husband, David Lewis Eisele; son, John Eisele; sister, Patsy Conder; and brother, Gene Tyler.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, April Mitchell-Nading (Aran); sister, Joyce Cauley; brother, Bill Tyler; grandchildren, Tyler Mitchell (Tammi), Baily Mitchell (Mikelle), and Brody Mitchell (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Willem, Hazel, and Gabriel; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Golden Living Woodlands and Heart to Heart Hospice for their kindness and care.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel — A Family Tradition Funeral Home, 5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana with Pastor Steven Phipps officiating. Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Owensboro. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until service time, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, Midwest Chapter at P.O. Box 814, River Grove, IL 60171-0814.
Condolences may be made to the family online at boonefuneralhome.net.
