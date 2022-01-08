Jo Ann Weller (affectionately known as MeMe by her family) passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes at the age of 86. There is peace in knowing that she has now entered her eternal kingdom in Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and to be forever reunited with her soulmate and beloved husband of 61 years, Don.
Jo was born on Aug. 2, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Earl and Eddie Mae Adams, the second of five children. Growing up, she was recognized and acknowledged for her happy-go-lucky attitude and she carried that well-loved spirit throughout her entire life, having a positive impact on all. When asked what they remember and love most about her, those who knew her best all agreed it was her great sense of humor and how much fun she was.
Jo loved music and was an accomplished pianist and saxophone player which afforded her a music scholarship to Murray State University. However, fate intervened on her formal education with a last-minute blind date on New Year’s Eve, 1955, and on Sept. 11, 1956, she married Don Weller, the love of her life. She always said that she had to hurry and marry him before someone else snatched him up as he was the catch of the town!
Together they spent the next 10 years building a family while moving throughout the southeast. In 1967, Don was transferred by Ashland Oil from the oil fields of Louisiana to the corporate offices in Ashland. And AOI became an extended family for them. They traveled extensively with AOI and made great life-long friendships.
Jo and Don’s life was built on a strong foundation of faith in God. They also shared many mutual passions including life, family, friends, laughter, golf, cards, reading, Bellefonte Country Club (their home away from home), watching Jeopardy and all UK sports. They were both lifetime Fellows of UK.
Jo became an avid golfer and was a past Chairwoman of the 18-Hole Women’s Golf Association at BCC. She was also an accomplished bridge player and one of her greatest joys was getting together weekly with her beloved friends to play at BCC.
Her love for her community was reflected in her service to the Community Kitchen and at Hospice. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Russell.
Above all, Jo will always be remembered for her great love of, and devotion to, her family. Hers was a life well lived, for which she daily gave God the glory. She loved to say, “it was a great ride!”
Left to cherish her loving memory are her children, Mike Weller (Donna) of Denver, Lisa Etcheberry of Ashland, Lori Cooksey (Ben) of Ashland, and Don Weller Jr. of Russell; grandchildren, Candace, Brittany, Tyler, Mallory and Olivia; and great grandchildren, Cameron, Avalina, and Ellie.
Jo is also survived by her brother, Earl Adams Jr., and sister, Janice Robbins.
Per Jo’s request there will be a family-only visitation and burial service, officiated by Pastor Ken Gowin. She will be laid to rest alongside Don at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Russell, PO Box U, Russell, KY 41169, or Ashland Community Kitchen, 2516 Carter Avenue, Ashland, 41101.
To share a memory, offer condolences, or view a video of her life, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Commented