Jo Anne Cornett (née Duffy), born May 10, 1932, in Midway, passed away Aug. 11, 2020, in Rockport, Indiana, on the 64th anniversary of her wedding to the late Francis Neal Cornett, a native of Lexington.
Mrs. Cornett was the daughter of the late Thomas Francis Duffy and Gertrude Bernice Duffy (née Cracraft) of Midway. She was the eighth child and youngest daughter among 11 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Midway High School as valedictorian of her class of 1950. She also attended the University of Kentucky, Pasadena City College and Fugazzi Business School.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bridget Duffy Rigdon, Thomas F. Duffy Jr., Margaret Duffy Cosko, Lucy Duffy Leaming, Edward Duffy, Virginia Duffy Talbott, Florence Duffy Mathias and Herbert Duffy. She is survived by her younger brothers, Paul Duffy (Alice) and Larry Duffy (Sato).
She was a devoted and loving wife and the beloved mother of Francis N. Cornett Jr., Ruth Feagan (Gene), Rebecca Holder (Tony) and Rachel Hughey (Scott); loving grandmother to Nicholas Holder (Clare), Kara Janes (Joe), Jo Anna Young (John), Alec Feagan and Sarah Feagan; and beloved great-grandmother to Graham, Rhett and Casper Janes and Tidus Young.
Quick with a joke and witty, she had a journalist’s curiosity and a writer’s eye. She was the secretary of Tates Creek Christian Church in Lexington for 14 years and a faithful, lifelong follower of Christ.
A caring, thoughtful friend and neighbor, she did many acts of charity and kind deeds known only to the recipients. She fought a long, difficult battle with Parkinson’s Disease but died peacefully in her sleep with her daughters, Becky and Ruth, and granddaughter, Kara, nearby.
A funeral service with limited attendance will be Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the funeral service for Mrs. Cornett shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
