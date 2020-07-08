Jo Anne Daury Kanyuck passed away in her sleep Saturday at the age of 82, in Sacramento, Kentucky. She was a loving mother of six children and fifteen grandchildren; her greatest pride was in her family.
Jo Anne Daury was born on Friday, May 13th, 1938, in Middleton, Massachusetts to Beatrice “Thelma” Cone and Arthur Joseph Daury. She was raised in Massachusetts along with her three siblings, William, Diane, and Patricia.
In 1955, at the age of 17, Jo Anne married Richard Francis Ploss, and together they had four children: Renee, Brian, Diane, and Charles.
She moved to California with her children, and was married to Robert Michell Kerdraon in 1962. They had two children: Jo Anne, and Patricia. Jo Anne and her husband Robert lived on his family’s homestead in Murrieta, California. In addition to caring for her family, Jo Anne was involved in the theater, and enjoyed coordinating annual productions with the local schools.
In 1983, she lived in Northern California and married Robert Charles Kanyuck. They resided in Vacaville, near many of her children and grandchildren. Jo Anne worked as an apartment manager, and also cleaned houses. She had a kind and compassionate spirit and always had a helpful hand for those in need.
Jo Anne enjoyed playing the guitar, dancing, collecting African art, cultivating houseplants, and visiting with friends around the country. “Grandma Jo” had a vivacious and charming personality; she loved nothing more than to make people laugh. She was a consummate story-teller, and captivated many audiences, both young and old, with her delightful tall tales. Even after almost a decade of battling respiratory illness and hospitalizations, Jo Anne remained positive and upbeat.
In 2017, Jo Anne moved to Sacramento, Kentucky with her daughters, Renee and Diane. During that time, she attended the Harvest Church in Calhoun, and made many friends among the congregation. Joanne found great comfort and companionship with Harvest Church in her journey on this earth. She now rests with Christ in eternity.
She is preceeded in death by her great-grandchild Cylis La Mere; her children Diane Patricia Bosley, and Charles Walter Ploss; her siblings William Arthur Daury, Diane Thelma Brookman, Patricia Jean Parslow; her father and mother; her maternal granparents, Fred Hamilton Cone, and Beatrice Mead Parker Cone; and her paternal grandparents, Fred Daury, and Oleada Roubidoux Daury.
She is survived by her son Brian Richard Ploss; her daughters Renee Lee Taylor, Jo Anne Noela Reed, and Patricia Marie Turpin; her 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Jo Anne’s funeral will be a private ceremony among family members. A virtual memorial for Jo Anne can be accessed online at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/jo-anne-daury-kanyuck/4246, where photos and condolences can also be shared.
