HAWESVILLE — Jo Anne O. Neether, 81, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 20, 1939, in Powers Lake, North Dakota, to the late Carl and Bernice Honrud. JoAnne married Irvin Neether on April 22, 1955, and together, they loved working on their farm in Powers Lake, North Dakota. They moved to Hawesville in 2004. She loved sewing, doing home crafts, cooking and was an avid reader. Jo Anne was involved with Hancock County Senior Citizens Center, where she was vice president. Here, she made a lot of friends and loved all the card games that were played. She attended Hawesville Baptist Church and was also of the Lutheran faith. Jo Anne was a woman of faith.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Irvin Neether, in 2013.
Survivors include her son, Paul Neether of Hawesville; three grandchildren, Michael Greywind of Minnesota and Amy Mundy and Ian Neether, both of Kentucky; nine great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, LaVerne “Sonny” Honrud (Donna) of Bismarck, North Dakota; several nieces and nephews; and friend and caregiver, Kim Morgan of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Special thanks to Owensboro Home Health, Hospice of Western Kentucky and the Heartford House.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hancock County Senior Citizen Center, 315 Ridgewood Drive, Hawesville, KY 42348 or Hancock County Public Library, 1210 Madison St., Hawesville, KY 42348.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
