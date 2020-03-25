BEAVER DAM — Jo Anne Rockwell Shelton, 83, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington. She was born Sept. 21, 1936, in Harrison County, Iowa, to the late O.E. Rockwell and Pauline Salter Rockwell. Jo retired from the Ohio County Board of Education as an elementary school librarian and was a member of the Baptist faith. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and was a former U.S. Navy journalist, as well as a former community volunteer in Ohio County.
Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Shelton, who died in 2015; her brother, David Rockwell; and a sister, Carolyn Rockwell.
Jo is survived by her children, Tom (Gwen) Shelton of Lexington and Debbie Miller of Cobden, Illinois; two grandchildren, Abby (Justin) Sizemore and Audrey Shelton; two great-grandchildren, Ann-Thomas Sizemore and Edith Jo Sizemore; and four siblings, Gary (Alice) Rockwell and John (Nancy) Rockwell of Pennsylvania and Bob (Marcia) Rockwell and Dorthy (Dencil) Hammock of Iowa.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, March 26. Friends and family may join us for our services live at 11 a.m. CST on our facebook page. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchman’s Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane, Ste. 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
