BEECHMONT — Jo Jean Rose, 89, of Beechmont, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville. She was a retired Post Master and member of Beechmont Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Wilbur Rose; daughters Joann West and Karen Grace; and brother Billy Kirtley.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home in Beechmont, with the Rev. Daxton Lear officiating and assisted by the Rev. John Galyen. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safey directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
