POWDERLY — Jo Nell Dean, 77, of Powderly, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at her residence. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: son, Allen (Tinea) Dean; daughter, Angela Kay Stanley; brothers, Robert (Marge) Hobgood and Terry (LaDonna) Hobgood; and sisters, Janet (Larry) McElroy, Judy Rickard, Shelia (Mike) Neal, and Sherry (Kevin) Galloway.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Bremen. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
