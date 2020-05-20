Joan Clark Toth, 67, passed away peacefully at her home in Mount Vernon, Ind., on May 17, 2020. She was born January 15, 1953 in Owensboro to Harold and Anne Keller Clark. She married James Toth at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in 1989.
Joan graduated from Owensboro Catholic High in 1971, Brescia College in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in learning disabilities, elementary education and speech pathology. She received a master’s degree in speech pathology from Western Kentucky University and was accredited as CCC-SLP. She was KET teacher of the year, taught at Estes Middle School and Owensboro Middle School. She coached cheerleading at Owensboro Middle School.
Throughout her career as special education teacher and speech pathologist Joan taught at schools in Owensboro, Greenville, S.C. and Pasco, Wash. Towards the end of her career she provided speech therapy to seniors at assisted living centers in Kennewick, Wash.
Joan was a member of the Legion of Mary at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church; she taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) at Blessed Mother Parish; Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenville, SC; and Parish of the Holy Spirit, Kennewick and St Patrick’s Parish, Pasco, Washington. She was active in Marriage Encounter, Cursillo, and was a charter member and past-president of the Serra Club of Tri-Cities, Washington. She was passionate about her pro-life work.
Joan enjoyed square dancing. She traveled with her mother and father to 49 of the 50 states and with her husband to Israel and Lourdes.
She is survived by her husband James; brother, Father Ray Clark; and sisters, Cathy Bowlds and her husband, Harvey, of Owensboro and Patricia Schlesinger and her husband, Dan, of Canon City, Colorado; and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass for Joan will be at 1:30 pm Friday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 East 23rd Street Owensboro, KY 42303. Visitation will be at Glenn Funeral Home Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with private prayers by invitation from the family at 7:45 pm in the chapel, and Friday beginning at 11 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Browns Valley.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Toth shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to Cherish the Flame Building Campaign of St. Joseph’s Passionist Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road Whitesville, KY 42378.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joan Toth may be left at www.glenncares.com
