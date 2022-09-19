HARTFORD — Joan Davis Raymer, 84, of Hartford, Kentucky died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Raymer retired from Ohio County Hospital and was of the Christian faith.
She is survived by three children, Charles W. (Karen) Raymer of Hartford, Dennis G. (Neneth) Raymer and Linda F. Roberts; seven grandchildren, Shawn Roberts, Nathan Robert, Aaron Raymer, Jonathan Raymer, Whitney Raymer, Cory Fuller and Miya Hanselman; four great-grandchildren, Sunny, Roman, Ava and Jaidyn and one sister, Darlene (Eugene) Kennison.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
