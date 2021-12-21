BEECHMONT — Joan Dian “Cookie” Piper, 77, of Beechmont, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 5:57 p.m. at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. Ms. Piper was born September 21, 1944, in Muhlenberg County. She was an office worker at the Muhlenberg County Jail, and attended Neal’s Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Nancy Piper; brother Jimmy Piper; and sisters Ruthie Bruce and Linda Jeffers.
Mom loved taking care of her little dogs, Boo, Sadie Sue, and Tootie. She also loved gardening, mowing her yard, tending to her flowers, and canning. Mom was a Cleaton gal who loved her family. She found joy in bragging on her children and grandchildren. She loved listening to good preaching and gospel music. She loved her church family and loved worshiping our Lord and telling others about Him.
She is survived by her son, Anthony “Nicky” (Sherry) Arnold; daughters, Janice Devine, Lisa (Steve) Farris, Linda Arnold, and Sherry (Melvin) Hornsby; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; brothers, Frankie (Linda) Piper and Elvis (Tonya) Piper; and sister, Geneva (Matt) Luckett.
Funeral services will be Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Joey Todd officiating, assisted by the Rev. Robert Lindsay. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday after 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented