GREENVILLE — Joan Lacefield Parham, 73, of Greenville, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville after a brief illness. She was a housewife and a homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Patrick Putnam and William G. Putnam; brother, Dallas (Lisa) Lacefield; and sisters, Anita Legate, Tonya (Gary) Steed, Brennan (Jeff) Dennis, and Debbie Brackner.
Funeral services will be private. There will be no visitation.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
