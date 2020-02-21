HAWESVILLE — Joan Lee Gray Newman “Jo,” 67, of Hawesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. She was born May 10, 1952, in Owensboro to the late William Earl and Flo Ella Gray. She was the middle child of 11. Jo was a 1971 graduate of Hancock County High School. Jo loved serving. She was a member of Hancock Christian Church, where she served faithfully. Jo loved sharing Jesus with others and went on multiple mission trips to reservations to help those in need. While her husband was on active duty in the Gulf War, Jo worked diligently for military families and was awarded the Order of St. Joan D’Arc Medallion, the top volunteerism award given by the U.S. Army.
Joan was a 4-H Club and Red Cross volunteer, a quilting guild member and also worked with the county extension office and local Homemakers club. She was a member of the Red Hats club and was made the inaugural Queen Bee.
Jo loved to sew, which she passed on to many children throughout the community. Her sewing talents were highlighted in over 20 productions of “God’s Players.” She was the unsung hero of her family, often preferring to work behind the scenes. The world was a better place with her in it. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joy Kay Voyles.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Homer L. Newman; children Laraine (Greg) Epley and Norman (Sharon) Newman; six grandchildren, Sydney, Ryan, Riley and Bella Epley, William Newman and DJ Jurss; siblings Janice (Paul) Petery, Jean (Mike) Mattingly, Anthony (Betty) Gray, Edward (Rachel) Gray, Joyce Pearcy, Jimmylou (James) Vandgrift, Jerrie (Robert) Durbin, Curtis Gray and Judith (Larry) White; sister-in-law Becky (Guy) Oliver; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home in Hawesville with burial following in Serenity Hills. Jo’s family will be greeting friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Hancock Christian Church. Condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
