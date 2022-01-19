Joan Murphy Froehlich, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at her home. She died peacefully surrounded by family, including her loving husband of 57 years. Joan was born September 27, 1940, to the late Thomas and Imelda Hicks Murphy.
A lifelong resident of Daviess County, she graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy and attended Brescia College. She worked for many years as a dental assistant, but her most rewarding work was raising her three daughters alongside her husband, Norman. She loved serving others and one of the ways she did so was by volunteering at the Carmel Home. Her greatest enjoyment was found in the outpouring of love she showed her family, and she was known for her hospitality. She found great joy in being with her grandchildren, who knew her affectionately as Mimi, attending every possible activity. She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and was a member of Saint Stephen Cathedral.
In addition to her parents, Joan also was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Murphy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Robert Norman Froehlich; children, Jill (Steve) Hyland, Amy (Lee) Mercer, Dana (Paul) Hardesty; 13 grandchildren, Kathryn (Connor) Breed, Stephen (Julia) Hyland, Elizabeth Hyland, Alex (Catherine) Hyland, Anne (John Mark) Boarman, Will, Mary Kelly, Ava, Ben, and Julia Hyland, Luke and Joseph Mercer, and Sara Beth Hardesty; four great-grandchildren, Adelaide and Isabelle Breed, Ian and Mary Grace Hyland; brother, Randy Murphy; sisters, Faye Millay, Doris Blandford, and Benita (Paul) Martin.
The funeral Mass will be noon Friday, January 21 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Right to Life of Owensboro, 1115 Tamarack Rd #200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Joan Froehlich may be left at www.glenncares.com.
