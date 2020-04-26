CEDAR HILL, Mo. — Joan N. Isbell, 84, of Cedar Hill, Missouri, and formerly of Owensboro, entered into rest Friday, April 3, 2020, in Dittmer, Missouri. She was born Aug. 7, 1935, in Owensboro to A.L. Northern and Ann (Salmon) West.
Joan loved to fish and go boating. She also enjoyed attending horse shows and spending time with her family. She was an active member of the Elks Club of High Ridge, Missouri, and the VFW of Lake Wappapelo. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oscar Isbell; and two siblings, Larry Northern of Dayton, Ohio, and Yvonne Leach of Owensboro.
She is survived by two children, Suzette (the late John) Dunnigan of Dittmer, Missouri, and Keith (Kathy) Thompson of Cedar Hill, Missouri; four stepchildren, Frank (Marleen) Isbell, Gary (Linda) Isbell, Brenda (Dave) Ruzicka and Marilyn (Adam) Kristoff; four siblings, Ronnie (Gail) Northern of Owensboro, Wendall (Myrna) Thomasson of Cedar Hill, Missouri, Sandra Chapman of Owensboro and Jerry Northern of Tampa, Florida; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; along with many other family and friends.
Private interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 6300 Highway 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri 63016.
Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.
Commented