Joan Peyton, 91, of Owensboro, passed away on Aug. 20, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born on Oct. 10, 1931, in Owensboro to the late Garland and Pauline Winkler. Joan was a 1949 graduate of Owensboro High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of Kentucky. She spent many years as a physical education and health teacher, retiring from the Owensboro Public Schools system where she was a long-time teacher and girls basketball coach at Foust Middle and Jr High. Joan was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and a member of ADK.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ronald Peyton; son, Jeff (Julie) Peyton of Athens, GA; granddaughters Laura (Chris) Reonas of Sugar Hill, GA, and Lindsey (Ken) Beemer of Bogart, GA; and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no service.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
