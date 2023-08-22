Joan Peyton, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House. She was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Owensboro to the late Garland and Pauline Winkler. Joan was a 1949 graduate of Owensboro High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of Kentucky. She spent many years as a physical education and health teacher and retired from Owensboro Public School System as a long time teacher and girls basketball coach at Foust Middle and Jr. High. Joan was a long time member of First Baptist Church and a member of ADK.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Ronald Peyton; son, Jeff (Julie) Peyton of Athens, Georgia; granddaughters, Laura (Chris) Reonas of Sugar Hill, Georgia and Lindsey (Ken) Beemer of Bogart, Georgia; and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
