Joan Saalwachter, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 22. She has been telling people she has been ready to “walk the streets of gold” for years now.
Born and raised in Sorgho, Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Dick and Jessie Stowers; her husbands, Joseph William Long (1948-1959) and Jack Saalwachter (1962-1971); and her siblings, Richard Stowers, Mary Cundiff and Tom Stowers.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Stowers; sister, Bettie Gilles; sisters-in-law, Lydia Stowers and Margaret Stowers; six children, Bill Long (Ann), Sandy Cornell (Larry), Renee Durand (Jimmy), Jackie Hardison (Mike), Cliff Saalwachter (Phyllis), Jack Saalwachter (Darlene); nine grandchildren, Billy, Michelle, Miana, Arin, Cole, Tyler, Kristi, Lori, Jenny; and seven great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School and put her heart into being a devoted homemaker. She was a devout Christian and is remembered by her family for praying tirelessly for family, friends and even acquaintances. She was part of a Tuesday Morning Prayer Group for over 40 years and was the happiest when she was with her family.
Mom, you left us beautiful memories and a strong faith that will always be our guide. You taught us that faith, love, family, trust, honesty, loyalty, and hard work are very important. And, although we cannot see you, you’re always at our side. God has now said, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” Mathew 25:23
A Walk-thru visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private funeral for the family will follow. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Feed the Children, Salvation Army or to the organization of your choice.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented