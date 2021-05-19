HARDINSBURG — Joan Stewart, 77, of Hardinsburg, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. She retired from Galante Studio and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Norman Stewart; daughter Judy Stewart; sister Carol Wilson; and brothers W. L. Shartzer and Roger Shartzer
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: New Bethel Cemetery.
