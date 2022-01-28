GRAHAM — Joanie Lee Stanley-Landers, 43, of Graham, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Joanie was born July 17, 1978, in Hopkins County. She was a homemaker, and she was also known as the ice cream lady. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Dale Stanley, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Allen Landers; daughters, Sarah (Thomas) Jernigan of Rockport, Tameicka Kenady of Hanson, and Kasey Landers of Graham; granddaughter, Olivia Keith; parents, Ronnie and Jeanette Stanley of Graham and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Jerry Whitehouse officiating. Burial in Yeargins Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented