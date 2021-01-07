Joann C. “Jopy” Bowman, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Owensboro to the late O.L. and Margaret Gibbs Cain. Jopy worked at GE and then was the owner/operator of Fordsville Café for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Bowman; and granddaughter Ashley Anthony.
She leaves behind her son, Barrett (Rebecca) Bowman of Utica, daughter Bobbi Jo (Dean) Coleman and grandson Lucas Coleman, all of Whitesville; granddaughter Audra Richards Cleaveland of Beaver Dam; four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Riley, Jarrett and Jacob; and many beloved friends and extended family.
Care is entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented