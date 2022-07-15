LEWISPORT — Joann Cole Sapp, 65, of Lewisport, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Hawesville October 16, 1956, to the late Joe and Daisy Cole. Joann attended Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship, was a former Manager at McDonald’s, and also worked for the Hancock County Board of Education. She enjoyed her family time, gardening, cooking (no one ever went hungry), camping, and fishing.
She was preceded in death by a son, William Coon, and a sister, Janice Kay Cole.
Joann is survived by her husband of 23 years, Herman Sapp; daughters, Lesa Coon and Elizabeth Whitaker; her four-legged son, Snoopy; grandchildren, Jackson Coon Turner, Summer Gillaspie, Zack Coon Turner, Camron Adams, and Ariel Adams; siblings, Frankie (Peggy) Cole, Jeanette Conner, Dale Cole, Ray (Lena) Cole, Debra (Timmy) Mills, Eva (Robert) Patterson, and Leroy Cole; her niece and caregiver, Brittany Patterson; and many more nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship in Pellville, with the burial following in Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship.
Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport is in charge of the arrangements.
