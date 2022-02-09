JoAnn Kimmel, 87, of Owensboro, went to be with our Lord on February 6, 2022. She was born September 17, 1934, to the late Lavern and Lelia Pickrell. JoAnn enjoyed many years working at Hallmark. Our mother was known as an excellent cook, and it gave her much joy to cook for anyone who walked into her home. She also enjoyed gardening and had a special green thumb, which made her flowers brighter and more beautiful than most. JoAnn especially enjoyed spoiling her kids and grandkids. She was a member of Immaculate Catholic Church.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Kimmel on January 10, 2022, and siblings, Junior Pickrell, Gary Pickrell, Dorothy Hoffman, and Nancy Collignon.
Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 67 years, James Kimmel; daughters, Cheryl Kimmel, Sandra (Darrell) Jones, and Karen (Tony) Jones; sons, Jimmy (Stacy) Kimmel, Jr., and Greg Kimmel; grandchildren, Craig Kimmel, Kalyn and Landan Jones, Hunter and Chance Jones, Chase and Alex Kimmel, Lindsey and McKenzie Kimmel, and Chad Moss; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Clifford) Martin, Patty (RC) Keith, and John (Mary) Pickrell; and sister-in-law, Donna Pickrell.
The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Fr. Tony Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to James Kimmel, c/o Darrell Jones.
