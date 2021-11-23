JoAnn Knott, 88, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born October 3, 1933 in Daviess County to the late Joseph A. and Anna Fulkerson Melton. JoAnn retired from General Electric and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She was a devoted Catholic. JoAnn sat in eucharistic adoration for over 25 years at the Carmel Home and at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. She loved to pray, read books, and puzzle books. JoAnn loved her family dearly, and enjoyed her talks on the phone with her daughters and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Pat” Knott; sister, Martha Keller; and a grandson, Noah Boarman.
She is survived by three daughters, Suzanne (Mark) Blandford, Donna Jo (Mike) Boarman, and Patricia (Harold) Murphy; seven grandchildren, Tina Gabbard, Trina Smith, Tiffany Harrington, Kimberly Free, Kevin Blandford, Joshua Boarman, and Zackary Boarman; three brothers, Anthony Melton, of Cedar Hills, Tennessee, David Melton ,of Owensboro, and Frank Melton, of Evansville, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a sister, Mary Singer, of Owensboro.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Church Cemetery in Browns Valley. Walk-through visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. The family requests that all visitors wear masks.
