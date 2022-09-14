JoAnn Leonard, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born October 27, 1938, in Daviess County to the late Guston and Zular Edge Howard. JoAnn worked at S.W. Anderson as detail head of accessories and at Concord Cleaners in customer service. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna Jo Hodskins of Utica; son, Steve Leonard of Philpot; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be noon Friday, September 16, 2022, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
