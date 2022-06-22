JoAnn Newman

JoAnn Grigsby Newman, 82, of Chiefland, Florida, passed away June 18, 2022. She was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on December 27, 1939 to the late Floyd and Lucille Grigsby.
JoAnn was preceded in death by the love of her life, Mitchell Monroe Newman, and her daughter, Dian Wedding.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia (Jack) Gist; her son, Jason (Nannette) Moore; her daughters, Jessica Libby, Terri Newman, Jeri Shirley, and Sammi Selph; 14 grandchildren; and her niece and nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Chiefland, 511 N Young Blvd, 32626. Burial will follow at Long Pond Cemetery in Chiefland, 8950 NW 75th Avenue, 32626.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with locations in Cross City 352-498-5400 and Chiefland 352-493-0050.
