Joann Pack, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 25, 1956, in Logan, West Virginia, to the late Rennie and Martha Blevins Pack. Joann loved going to Owensboro Christian Church where she was a member and listening to music. She also loved traveling with her family, having breakfast with her two brothers, Chester and Kenneth, and spending weekends with her sister, Carolyn. She also was preceded in death by a sister, Jessie Bradley; and two brothers, Fred and David Pack.
Surviving are her brothers and sisters, Patty Stallings and husband Larry of Ona, West Virginia, Freda Smith of Kansas City, Kansas, Chester Pack and wife Elaine of Owensboro, Kenneth Pack and wife Pearlie of Owensboro, Carolyn Crawford and husband Jeff of Owensboro, Bobby Pack and wife Tonya of Linwood, North Carolina, and Ricky Pack and wife Pam of Lebanon, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Joann Pack will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Visitation and the funeral service will also be held at the Evans Funeral Home and Crematory in Chapmanville, West Virginia, on Tuesday followed by burial in the Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, West Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
