JoAnn Smith Kizer, 89, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Welling Parc.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Estil Kizer; her parents, Rube and Stella Smith; two sisters, Neva Flowers and Dorothy Thurby; and brother James T. Smith.
JoAnn is survived by her nephew, Phillip Smith; two nieces, Debbie (Larry) Hall and Evon (Bill) Boswell; plus all the children.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
