JoAnn Vass, 74, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her daughter, Suzanne; son-in-law, Ramin; and three grandchildren, Jack, Max, and Piper Rashidian, on February 18, 2022. She was born March 4, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Daniel and Virgina Lazo. JoAnn retired from Methodist Community Hospital where she worked as a nurse. She was also a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hardinsburg.
JoAnn loved her grandkids, shopping, traveling, spending time at the lake, and crafting. She also enjoyed spending time with the love of her life, Anton Steve Vass.
Along with her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband Anton.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Suzanne Marie Vass Rashidian and her husband, Dr. Ramin Rashidian, of Owensboro, and Steven Anton Vass of Henderson; five grandchildren, Alex Vass, Tyler Vass, Jack Rashidian, Max Rashidian, and Piper Rashidian; and two siblings, Daniel Lazo and Debbie Lankin.
Service was 2 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Resurrection Cemetery. Burial to follow at the cemetery. Visitation was 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
